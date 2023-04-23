Atb Cap Markets Lowers Keyera (TSE:KEY) to Sector Perform

Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Keyera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Firstegy reissued a buy rating on shares of Keyera in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. CSFB boosted their price target on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$39.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keyera presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$35.31.

Keyera Stock Performance

Shares of KEY stock opened at C$31.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.50, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.82. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$27.18 and a 52 week high of C$35.48.

Keyera Dividend Announcement

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.27. Keyera had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.9092559 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.73%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

