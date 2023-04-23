ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) PT Raised to C$52.00 at CIBC

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACO.X. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$51.00 price objective (down from C$53.00) on shares of ATCO in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on ATCO from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded ATCO from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of ATCO and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ATCO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.88.

Shares of TSE ACO.X opened at C$44.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.51. ATCO has a 52 week low of C$39.67 and a 52 week high of C$48.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.30.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

