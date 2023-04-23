Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Atlassian by 29.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,233,000 after purchasing an additional 46,418 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,015,000. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $1,398,138.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,877,546.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $1,398,138.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,877,546.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $43,028.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,114,166.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,329 shares of company stock valued at $46,061,748 in the last 90 days. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $158.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.89 and a beta of 0.83. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $300.29.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $872.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. Research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEAM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.60.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

