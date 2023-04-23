AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $88,576,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AutoZone by 24.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,731,000 after buying an additional 28,025 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in AutoZone by 297.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,146,000 after buying an additional 24,519 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,994,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,681.41 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,703.32 and a twelve month high of $2,722.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,505.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2,448.57. The company has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Activity

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $22.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total transaction of $3,955,817.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,860.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,960 shares of company stock worth $90,128,092 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZO. Guggenheim upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,664.53.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

