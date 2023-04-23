Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSE:XLY – Get Rating) shares shot up 33.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 239,006 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,396,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Auxly Cannabis Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.93, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.

Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, topicals, and hard candy under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.

