AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) versus FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO) Head-To-Head Comparison

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) and FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of AXA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of FOXO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of FOXO Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get AXA alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AXA and FOXO Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXA $107.85 billion 0.72 $7.03 billion N/A N/A FOXO Technologies $511,000.00 31.99 -$95.25 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

AXA has higher revenue and earnings than FOXO Technologies.

AXA has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FOXO Technologies has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AXA and FOXO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXA N/A N/A N/A FOXO Technologies N/A -18,881.06% -90.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AXA and FOXO Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXA 0 1 2 0 2.67 FOXO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

AXA presently has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.64%. Given AXA’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AXA is more favorable than FOXO Technologies.

Summary

AXA beats FOXO Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AXA

(Get Rating)

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal and Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings. The Europe segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, United Kingdom & Ireland, Spain and Italy. The Asian segment consists of Life & Savings activities in Japan, Hong Kong and Asia High Potentials as well as Property & Casualty activities in Hong Kong and Asia High Potentials. The AXA XL segment consists of Property & Casualty activities at XL Group, as well as AXA Corporate Solutions Assurance and AXA Art. The International segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities in 14 countries within Europe, Middle East, and Africa & Latin America as well as in Singapore, in Malaysia and in India. The Transversal & Central Holdings segment includes transversal entities namely AXA Investment Managers, AXA Assistance, AXA Liabilities Managers, AXA Globa

About FOXO Technologies

(Get Rating)

FOXO Technologies Inc., a technology platform company, focuses on commercializing longevity science through products and services that serve the life insurance industry. The company is developing products and services that combine longevity science with life insurance to support the consumer health and wellness engagement, and to simplify the consumer underwriting journey. It offers FOXO Labs, a services platform that integrates saliva-based epigenetic biomarkers into accelerated underwriting protocols to improve the customer underwriting journey; and FOXO Life, an insurance products platform that offers proprietary life insurance products and third-party life insurance carrier products based on bundling longevity science with life insurance. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.