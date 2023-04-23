Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Short Interest Update

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,560,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the March 15th total of 29,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.8 days. Currently, 13.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.25 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $3,379,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 981.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 184,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 167,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,249,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,855,000 after purchasing an additional 902,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.97% of the company’s stock.
Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance
Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.62 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 206.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Ballard Power Systems
Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.
