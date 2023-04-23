Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BKQNY stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.40. Bank of Queensland has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $10.84.

Bank of Queensland Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services to the community. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers retail banking solutions to customers managed through its owner managed and corporate branch network, ME Bank and Virgin Money distribution channels, and third-party intermediaries.

