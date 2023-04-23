Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Bank of Queensland Stock Performance
Shares of BKQNY stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.40. Bank of Queensland has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $10.84.
About Bank of Queensland
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of Queensland (BKQNY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Queensland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Queensland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.