Bank of The West Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bank of The West boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 128,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 328,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $162.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $423.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

