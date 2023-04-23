Bank of The West Sells 27,102 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bank of The West reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 267,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 27,102 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.8% of Bank of The West’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bank of The West’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alphabet Stock Performance
GOOGL opened at $105.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $125.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.44.
Insider Activity at Alphabet
In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.30.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
