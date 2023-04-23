Bank of The West Sells 27,102 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bank of The West reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 267,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 27,102 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.8% of Bank of The West’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bank of The West’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $105.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $125.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.44.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.30.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

