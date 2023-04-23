Barclays Increases Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$25.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 4.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.60.

ERO stock opened at C$26.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.13, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$10.54 and a 52-week high of C$27.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.90.

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$158.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.50 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 21.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 1.8944282 EPS for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

