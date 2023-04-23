Barclays Increases Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$9.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Barclays from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. CSFB reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.91.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

TSE:HBM opened at C$6.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.86. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$4.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.02). Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of C$436.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$493.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.7657658 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

