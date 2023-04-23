Barclays Lowers Victrex (LON:VCT) Price Target to GBX 2,280

Victrex (LON:VCT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 2,310 ($28.59) to GBX 2,280 ($28.21) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 37.35% from the company’s previous close.

Victrex Price Performance

LON:VCT opened at GBX 1,660 ($20.54) on Friday. Victrex has a one year low of GBX 1,510.30 ($18.69) and a one year high of GBX 1,953.15 ($24.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of £1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,908.05, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,686.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,702.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Victrex

In other news, insider Janet E. Ashdown purchased 1,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,875 ($23.20) per share, with a total value of £19,481.25 ($24,107.47). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,056 shares of company stock worth $1,977,218. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

