Barclays Lowers Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Price Target to GBX 200

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barclays from GBX 230 ($2.85) to GBX 200 ($2.47) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.23) to GBX 200 ($2.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.54) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 170 ($2.10) to GBX 195 ($2.41) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 206 ($2.55).

Shares of VMUK stock opened at GBX 155.75 ($1.93) on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a 12 month low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 200 ($2.47). The firm has a market cap of £2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 420.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 158.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 163.79.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

