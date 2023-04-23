Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for NatWest Group (LON:NWG)

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($4.95) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 330 ($4.08) to GBX 340 ($4.21) in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.70) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 350 ($4.33).

NatWest Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NWG opened at GBX 272.50 ($3.37) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 276.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 268.07. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of GBX 200.13 ($2.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 313.10 ($3.87). The stock has a market cap of £26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 756.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity

NatWest Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Frank Dangeard acquired 1,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.30) per share, for a total transaction of £2,707.38 ($3,350.30). In other NatWest Group news, insider Roisin Donnelly acquired 7,318 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of £19,904.96 ($24,631.80). Also, insider Frank Dangeard acquired 1,014 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.30) per share, with a total value of £2,707.38 ($3,350.30). Company insiders own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Further Reading

