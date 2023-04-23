Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for OSB Group (LON:OSB)

OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($9.90) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 62.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.28) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on OSB Group from GBX 750 ($9.28) to GBX 800 ($9.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 758 ($9.38) target price on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 777 ($9.62).

Shares of LON:OSB opened at GBX 493.40 ($6.11) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 510.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 485.57. OSB Group has a 12-month low of GBX 366.80 ($4.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 599 ($7.41). The firm has a market cap of £2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 548.22 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, insider April Talintyre sold 54,986 shares of OSB Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.09), for a total transaction of £270,531.12 ($334,774.31). 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

