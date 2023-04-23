Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Short Interest Update

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,950,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the March 15th total of 6,330,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 717,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ BSY opened at $42.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.55, a PEG ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $44.63.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $1,504,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 476,017 shares in the company, valued at $20,459,210.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $1,504,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 476,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,459,210.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $2,160,783.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,594,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,381,907.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,652 shares of company stock worth $5,819,992 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bentley Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 98,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 46,750 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.