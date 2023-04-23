Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,830 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 20,004 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,161,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,657,087,000 after acquiring an additional 131,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $664,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,374 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,507 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $439,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,663 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $338,235,000 after purchasing an additional 236,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,672,121 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $333,796,000 after purchasing an additional 168,940 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $210,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,545.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $210,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,545.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $461,074.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,761.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,413 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $72.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $98.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

