Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Short Interest Up 6.4% in March

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,260,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the March 15th total of 54,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bionano Genomics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 385.8% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 386,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 306,650 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 299.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 258,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 193,819 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 242.6% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 54,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 38,577 shares in the last quarter. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bionano Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of BNGO opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70. Bionano Genomics has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

BNGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Bionano Genomics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on the genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

