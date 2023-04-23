Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) Short Interest Up 6.4% in March

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the March 15th total of 156,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bit Origin

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bit Origin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.10% of Bit Origin at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bit Origin Stock Down 2.7 %

BTOG stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24. Bit Origin has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.14.

About Bit Origin

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

