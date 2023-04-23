Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,250,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the March 15th total of 8,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Bitfarms

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Bitfarms by 56.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,039,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,900,000 after buying an additional 4,687,086 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Bitfarms by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,225,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter worth about $886,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,870,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 434,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bitfarms by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 347,366 shares during the period. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bitfarms Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of BITF stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. Bitfarms has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $227.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bitfarms Company Profile

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Bitfarms from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Bitfarms in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

