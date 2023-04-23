Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BSM. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

BSM stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.64. Black Stone Minerals has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $20.24.

In related news, Director D Mark Dewalch purchased 31,150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $493,727.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 260,879 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,134,932.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $467,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,620,991 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,835,039.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 93,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,028 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 235.4% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 382,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,983,000 after buying an additional 268,300 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 200.0% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 330,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 984,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,610,000 after buying an additional 276,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter worth $287,000. 16.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

