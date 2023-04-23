Blackstone (NYSE:BX) PT Lowered to $107.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $111.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BX. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.54.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $89.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.00. Blackstone has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $123.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares of the company's stock, valued at $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,005 shares in the company, valued at $35,130,001.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and have sold 140,962,716 shares valued at $1,744,783,150. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $282,571,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

