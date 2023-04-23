Blackstone (NYSE:BX) PT Lowered to $70.50

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $74.00 to $70.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 21.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BX. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.54.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $89.45 on Friday. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $123.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Insider Activity

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and have sold 140,962,716 shares valued at $1,744,783,150. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 0.7% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in Blackstone by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 1.7% during the first quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

See Also

