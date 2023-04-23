BMO Capital Markets Increases Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Price Target to C$4.75

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FOM. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of Foran Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.65 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Foran Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Foran Mining Price Performance

CVE:FOM opened at C$3.98 on Friday. Foran Mining has a one year low of C$1.93 and a one year high of C$4.32. The company has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.50 and a beta of 3.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.16, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

