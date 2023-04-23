Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Raised to C$48.00 at CIBC

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BLX. CSFB lifted their price objective on Boralex from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Boralex from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Boralex from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.30.

Boralex Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BLX stock opened at C$40.58 on Friday. Boralex has a one year low of C$33.96 and a one year high of C$51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.82, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.88. The stock has a market cap of C$4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.33.

About Boralex

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.10). Boralex had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of C$322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$202.30 million. Analysts predict that Boralex will post 1.102233 earnings per share for the current year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

