BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Up to $1.19

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.19, but opened at $1.23. BRF shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 29,505 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BRFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BRF in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRF has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.95.
BRF Stock Up 0.8 %
The company has a market capitalization of $970.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRF
About BRF
BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRF (BRFS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.