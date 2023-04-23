BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Up to $1.19

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.19, but opened at $1.23. BRF shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 29,505 shares trading hands.

BRFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BRF in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRF has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.95.

The company has a market capitalization of $970.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of BRF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 234,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of BRF by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BRF by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of BRF by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BRF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the period. 8.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

