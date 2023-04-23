Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Bridge Investment Group were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 769.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Bridge Investment Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BRDG opened at $10.48 on Friday. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $343.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.65.

Bridge Investment Group Cuts Dividend

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.10 million. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 3.99%. Research analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is 73.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BRDG shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Bridge Investment Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.