Brokerages Set Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Price Target at C$14.21

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial lowered Eldorado Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Eldorado Gold Stock Down 1.2 %

ELD opened at C$14.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98. The company has a market cap of C$2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.37. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.87 and a 52 week high of C$15.49.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$334.27 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 40.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.3635933 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

