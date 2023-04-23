BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 72,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 376,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,843,000 after acquiring an additional 12,487 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $63.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.78 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.42.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

