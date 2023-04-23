Calix (NYSE:CALX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Calix from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Calix from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Calix from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.67.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $48.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.08. Calix has a 52-week low of $31.59 and a 52-week high of $77.44. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $244.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.93 million. Calix had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 6.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $272,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Calix by 7.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Calix by 205.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 105,006 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Calix during the first quarter worth $758,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Calix by 865.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Calix by 167.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

