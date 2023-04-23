Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Up to $23.80

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.80, but opened at $24.64. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $24.64, with a volume of 912 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CALT. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Up 3.4 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.23 million, a P/E ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:CALT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $40.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.93 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 55.18% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.