Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Up to $23.80

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.80, but opened at $24.64. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $24.64, with a volume of 912 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CALT. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Up 3.4 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.23 million, a P/E ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
Institutional Trading of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
