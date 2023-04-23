Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) PT Raised to C$39.00 at CIBC

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.23% from the stock’s current price.

CU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Canadian Utilities and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. CSFB boosted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$38.50 to C$40.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.93.

Shares of CU stock opened at C$39.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$36.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78. The stock has a market cap of C$7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of C$33.24 and a twelve month high of C$41.94.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

