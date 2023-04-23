Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO) versus StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Rating) and StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Cardio Diagnostics has a beta of -1.87, meaning that its stock price is 287% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cardio Diagnostics and StageZero Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardio Diagnostics N/A -426.11% -9.19% StageZero Life Sciences -200.26% N/A -165.13%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

77.3% of Cardio Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of StageZero Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cardio Diagnostics and StageZero Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardio Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cardio Diagnostics currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 201.89%. Given Cardio Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cardio Diagnostics is more favorable than StageZero Life Sciences.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cardio Diagnostics and StageZero Life Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardio Diagnostics $950.00 26,820.79 -$4.66 million N/A N/A StageZero Life Sciences $4.15 million 0.96 -$6.86 million ($0.28) -0.23

Cardio Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than StageZero Life Sciences.

Summary

Cardio Diagnostics beats StageZero Life Sciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About StageZero Life Sciences

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology is Sentinel Principle, which identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood. The company's lead product is ColonSentry, a blood test to determine an individual's current risk for having colorectal cancer. It also offers Aristotle, a multi-cancer panel test for simultaneously screening for 10 cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer; and COVID PCR testing and blood test analysis. StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

