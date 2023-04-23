CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) CFO Sells $39,497.00 in Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) CFO Ryan Lockwood sold 7,775 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $39,497.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,504.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PRTS stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.36. CarParts.com, Inc. has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $272.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.00 and a beta of 2.17.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $154.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on CarParts.com from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarParts.com in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in CarParts.com in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in CarParts.com by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in CarParts.com by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 72,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CarParts.com in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

