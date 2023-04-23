Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Sets New 52-Week High at $88.77

Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $88.77 and last traded at $88.33, with a volume of 19721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $65,739.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,162.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 16,135 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $1,220,612.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,382 shares in the company, valued at $12,511,148.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $65,739.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,162.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,724. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,106,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 269.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 483,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,372,000 after acquiring an additional 352,620 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,481,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,642,000 after acquiring an additional 167,549 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 597.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,174,000 after purchasing an additional 163,910 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 386,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,557,000 after purchasing an additional 114,785 shares during the period. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste management. It operates through the Eastern Region and Western Region geographical segments. The Eastern region segment involves the transfer, landfill, processing, and recycling assets serviced by collection operations. The Western region segment consists of waste sheds in western New York, which include the Ithaca, Elmira, Oneonta, Lowville, Potsdam, Geneva, Auburn, Rochester, Dunkirk, Jamestown and Olean markets.

Featured Stories

