Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Short Interest Update

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the March 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cellebrite DI by 159.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 30,410 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Cellebrite DI by 3,021.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 523,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 507,190 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 20.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 26,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Cellebrite DI Stock Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:CLBT opened at $5.78 on Friday. Cellebrite DI has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average of $5.02.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a net margin of 44.63% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The firm had revenue of $74.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.78 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

