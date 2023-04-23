CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target Raised to $30.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CNP. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.89.

NYSE:CNP opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.32.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 11.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 416,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,725,000 after buying an additional 32,603 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,436,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,485,000 after purchasing an additional 333,476 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 7.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

