Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Short Interest Update

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the March 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 177,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNTA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, SVB Securities initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $4.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 11.42 and a quick ratio of 11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.80. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $9.41.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

