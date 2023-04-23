Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.96

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.96 and last traded at $24.49, with a volume of 57014 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.34.

CERT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Certara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Certara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stephens began coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Certara from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 271.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.84.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.55 million. Certara had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 5.97%. Certara’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $118,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 182,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Certara during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Certara in the 1st quarter worth about $456,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Certara by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 207,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 72,136 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

