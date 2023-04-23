Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,410,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the March 15th total of 8,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CERS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens cut Cerus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cerus

In other news, SVP Carol Moore sold 13,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $36,618.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 407,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cerus news, SVP Carol Moore sold 13,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $36,618.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 407,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 60,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $169,344.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,616,411 shares in the company, valued at $7,325,950.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,545 shares of company stock worth $368,326. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cerus Trading Up 3.3 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cerus in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cerus during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Cerus during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cerus during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32. Cerus has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $444.05 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $44.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.40 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 26.40% and a negative return on equity of 57.08%. Equities analysts predict that Cerus will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

