CFO4Life Group LLC Acquires 116 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,277 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,571,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,985,558,000 after acquiring an additional 584,133 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in EOG Resources by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,190,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $915,149,000 after buying an additional 245,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in EOG Resources by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,972,949 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $779,089,000 after buying an additional 503,003 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in EOG Resources by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,065,758 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $454,267,000 after buying an additional 1,185,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $117.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.58. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.38.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

