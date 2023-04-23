CFO4Life Group LLC Acquires 116 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.9 %

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.37.

UNP opened at $198.85 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.57. The firm has a market cap of $121.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

