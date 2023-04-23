CFO4Life Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 4,066 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,010 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of UNP opened at $198.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.53 and a 200 day moving average of $203.57. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.37.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.