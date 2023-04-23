CFO4Life Group LLC Has $631,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,769 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 63.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $72.84 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $72.11 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.87 and a 200-day moving average of $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.