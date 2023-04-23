CFO4Life Group LLC Purchases 116 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,277 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 397 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG opened at $117.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.38.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

