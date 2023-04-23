CFO4Life Group LLC Purchases New Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV opened at $450.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $472.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.10. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.02 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The company has a market cap of $106.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.24.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Stories

