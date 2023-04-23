CFO4Life Group LLC Takes $687,000 Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.24.

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $450.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.02 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $472.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.10.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Stories

