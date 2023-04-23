CGI Group (TSE:GIB) Price Target Increased to C$160.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$140.00 to C$160.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.60 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.31 billion.

