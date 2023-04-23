CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Raised to C$160.00 at National Bankshares

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price increased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$140.00 to C$160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$134.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$140.67.

Shares of GIB.A opened at C$134.31 on Friday. CGI has a 12 month low of C$95.45 and a 12 month high of C$134.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$127.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$118.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21. The firm has a market cap of C$28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

